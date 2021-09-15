COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mask mandate signs are back up at Wolf’s Ridge Brewing.

“A lot of deja-vu with what we went through last year,” said Co-owner Brian Szuter.

What You Need To Know An indoor mask mandate went into effect for the city of Columbus Friday after Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order issuing a new COVID-19 state of emergency



The executive order applies to most public indoor spaces



Columbus Public Health will be responsible for issuing citations to businesses and organizations that are not compliant with the mandate

An official mandate is now in place in Columbus, which Szuter said makes the job of restaurant and bar owners harder.

“I understand it. I think it’s the right thing to do, but it puts us and our staff in a difficult position," he said.

Businesses that don’t enforce guidelines can be penalized. After an initial warning, there’s a $500 fine. Any violation after that comes with a $1,000 fine.

“This is not us trying to do something that we think has to be done, even though we agree with this, this is coming from the city,” said Szuter.

Customer Nikki Wolf said she isn’t happy about the new mandate.

“I think it will be hard to enforce people don’t like being told what to do people want their personal liberties and freedoms,” said Wolf.

She said it won’t dissuade her from going out, but she’s not sure about others.

“Some people don’t want to go to restaurants not because they have to wear a mask, but they’re worried others won’t wear a mask," she said.

Szuter said revenue is still 30% below what it was in 2019.

Their hours are still limited due to a staffing shortage, so he’s hoping the mandate won’t impact business even more.​