GREEN BAY, Wis. — After months of work, staff at Cedar & Sage are ready to open the new restaurant.

Just in time for the Packers home opener.

What You Need To Know Packers fans are back in the stands for the 2021 season



Each game has an economic impact of about $15 million



Rooms at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center are sold out for the game​

“Max occupancy is 300 and we’re looking to be full,” said Benjamin Iozzo, the restaurant’s chef de cuisine. ”I’d like to bring in as many people as I can. We’re staffed and ready to serve that many people.”

The restaurant is located in the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. General Manager Steve Ninham said the Monday night game kicks off a big week for the hotel and its associated businesses.

“Monday we’ll be sold out with Packer fans and then right after that we roll into the Ryder Cup,” he said. “Really important pieces of business in the next week.”

The return of football fans is a boost for both the Packers on the field and businesses throughout the area.

Each game has an economic impact of about $15 million, said Brad Toll, President and CEO of Discover Green Bay.

“Last year we’d walk out of our offices and it was like, ‘There’s no one here. It’s Monday Night Football and it could be a Monday any night of the year.’ There was nothing unusual about it,” he said. “Having that excitement back in our community is going to be fantastic.”

Ninham said the return of fans is helpful on several fronts.

“Job stability for our employees for sure,” he said. “It gives a return for the Oneida Nation with the revenues the hotel makes on the property as well as bringing business into our casino area which brings business to the hotel. We’re really excited for the upcoming season.”

It’s an excitement shared by Iozzo, who expects Cedar & Sage to offer something a little bit different.

“It’s not going to be crazy words or ingredients you’ve never heard of, but it’s also not your mom and pop joint,” he said. “We do some bigger fancier things and we’re bring in chefs that have seen different things.”