Troy Wagner has known that he wanted to work for the family business, Wagner’s Farm Market, since he was little.

“I always enjoyed hanging out at the farm and doing little things. As time went on, it grew on me. You just do more and more. You never leave and I have just enjoyed it,” says Wagner.

Wagner’s Farm Market has been around for 100 years and has always been run by the family.

What You Need To Know Wagner’s Farm Market is a family-run business



It has been around for 100 years



The business is located at 2672 Lockport Road, Sanborn

“My great-grandfather started it and it kept growing and growing,” adds Wagner.

It started with just a few acres of trees and a small roadside stand. Now there are more than 50 acres of apples with a market and a restaurant.

“It means everything to try and keep the family farm going and pass it onto my son the next generation,” explains Peter Wagner, Troy’s father and owner of Wagner’s Farm Market.

Peter’s sister and the other owner, Amy Wagner Winkelmann, agrees that the family wants to keep the business around for another hundred years and more.

“I realized that I always wanted to come back and work for my parents. That’s the reason why I’ve always been here, always worked my hardest,” says Winkelmann.

Though she says that her parents are no longer with us, their memory is what keeps the business alive.