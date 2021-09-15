When someone with the experience and skills that Kathy Baldi possesses walks through a job fair nowadays, hiring specialists clamor for their attention.

At Wednesday’s job fair, with more than 60 local employers represented on the lower level of the Galleria at Crystal Run, Baldi made the rounds as if she was the one considering the employers‘ pitch, not the other way around.

“I like it,” she said. “A lot of options.”

“We offer everything,” one hiring specialist said from her booth to Baldi. “Three-hour shifts, eight-hour shifts, whatever you are looking for. And we find it in your area.”

Having left her job in medical billing and coding earlier this year due to an arm injury, Baldi is returning to the job market and not going to consider just any offer.

“I’m not in a rush,” she said, “but if I find something available that I like, then I’m in.”

To Baldi, seeking a job today is much different than her past job searches.

“It used to be stressful because there were no jobs,” she said. “Now it’s just — there are so many. It’s everywhere.”

Hiring specialists with nutrition and pharmacy tech company Balchem said they have 150 open positions of various experience and skill requirements nationwide, including seven in the Hudson Valley.

Jaime Lester, Balchem’s regional human resources partner, said the worker shortage at the company’s Slate Hill processing center has impacted business. She is searching for manufacturing processors, distribution managers, an IT security administrator and a talent acquisition specialist.

“We’ve actually had to tell some of our customers, ‘no,’” Lester said. “We’ve had to delay shipment because we can’t get materials made, so again, not having the right staff absolutely affects our business model in every way you could imagine.”

To attract new talent, Balchem and other employers at the Wednesday’s event advertised higher pay, personalized schedules, sign-on bonuses and college tuition assistance.

Baldi said she would see value in those perks, as long as she has a job she enjoys. Between Baldi’s skills and employers’ urgency to fill positions, she figures she can hold out for “the right job.”

A few stops later, she had a good feeling about a job lead.

“Right here, it just hit me,” she said. “Working with people, in the health care field, definitely my calling.”

A mall marketing manager said several stores had tables at the job fair, but some were so short-staffed they could not spare enough workers to be present for the length of the event.