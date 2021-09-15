Many people here in New York saw their enhanced unemployment benefits expire last week, meaning more people may be looking for a job.

If you’re looking for full or part time work, companies across Central New York are hiring. Close to 70 companies will be at Destiny USA today for the Get Hired Job Fair.

Thirty-three retailers or restaurants at Destiny are looking for full or part-time workers and will be participating in today's job fair. Another 36 companies from outside of Destiny will also be participating in the job fair looking to make hires.

One of those companies, Rapid Response Monitoring Services, is looking to hire a few dozen employees. It’s an alarm and security company. Like many other companies, they've had some issues finding employees to fill the positions.

They've increased the starting salary to $18 an hour and new hires get a $3,000 bonus the first year. Right now, Rapid Response is looking for customer service reps to help respond to calls.

Officials said no industry experience is necessary.

“Somebody that would be successful here is someone that is interested in learning a new industry — something they haven’t done or seen before but they want to learn. They want to learn and they want to grow. They’re able to see the different sides of the industry, different sides of the position, and understand that they’re going to be in a position to help others,” said Director of Operations Jonathan Rainbow.

Rapid Response Monitoring is located in Syracuse while most of the companies from outside of Destiny participating in today's job fair from the Greater Syracuse area.

A few of the other companies participating include Amazon, Byrne Dairy, and the Syracuse Police Department. There will be on-the-spot interviews, so you're advised to have a copy of your resume.

It will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Canyon area of the first floor of Destiny.