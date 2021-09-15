The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new trilateral security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia focused on maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, which encompasses India, Asia and the powers located in the Pacific Ocean.

Officials described the new alliance as "historic" and something that will tie the countries together for "generations" as they partner on defense technology and deterrence



Asked about its implications for China, senior officials said the strategy was not focused on one country but instead on protecting the region and its prosperity as a whole



The announcement also includes support for Australia to obtain nuclear-powered submarines so that they can help patrol the region in a more advanced way

President Joe Biden was scheduled to announce the new defense-focused relationship on Wednesday evening alongside the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who will appear virtually in their respective countries.

“This is a historic partnership” that will last many years, a senior administration official said, calling the key objective to deepen “cooperation on a range of defense capabilities for the 21st century.”

The three countries will focus on security by joining together on things like defense technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and undersea capabilities, officials said.

The new alliance, named AUKUS to represent each country, comes as the Biden administration moves to focus on China as an emerging defense priority and as they also affirm partnerships in Asia.

The leaders of Japan and South Korea were the first to visit the White House for bilateral meetings with President Biden this year, and leaders of the Quad — the U.S., Australia, India and Japan — will meet in person in Washington next week for the first summit of its kind.

Asked about the implications of AUKUS for China, senior administration officials described it on Wednesday as not targeted at any one country but instead a “larger effort to sustain the fabric of engagement and deterrence” in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This is a fundamental decision — fundamental — that binds decisively Australia to the United States and Great Britain for generations,” an administration official said, noting previous decades of cooperation between the three countries.

Ahead of the announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday in Washington, and they were scheduled to meet again on Thursday with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Australian counterpart, Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

“I think this might be just the first step,” said John Schaus, who worked on Asian and Pacific security for the Office of the Secretary of Defense under former president Barack Obama.

“The world is looking to come together in new ways, new configurations to sustain patterns of engagement and cooperation that they have found helpful for the past several generations,” said Schaus, now a senior fellow for the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Schaus described a core U.S. objective in the Indo-Pacific as the free flow of imports and exports in the region, even as powers like China seek to dominate competition.

“It's hard to be prosperous without Asia,” he said.

One senior administration official outlined the region in a similar way in a call with reporters Wednesday, saying: “The most dynamic, commercial, economic, most vibrant region in the world is the Indo-Pacific. But that vibrancy, that dynamism rests on confidence and peace and stability.”

The U.S, U.K. and Australia were also expected to announce on Wednesday their shared support for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

The new technology will allow their submarines to deploy for a longer period of time using quieter and more capable machines, officials said, and Australia has committed not to pursue nuclear weapons.

“This allows Australia to play at a much higher level and to augment American capabilities that will be similar,” one official with knowledge of the announcement said.