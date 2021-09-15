MILWAUKEE — Following reports of possibly drugged drinks at bars from the Kenosha Police Department, one Milwaukee bar is weighing in on the importance of awareness and safety when visiting a bar.

In a tweet Tuesday, the KPD said it received two reports from people that suspected their drinks were dosed with a drug.

One bartender at Una’s Bar, Peach, said employees work to cultivate a safe space for both men and women.

Peach says their goal is to help patrons stay safe not only from drugged drinks, but from assault of any kind.

“You always have to be careful no matter where you are and you always have to watch out for your surroundings,” she said.

Peach said after more than 20 years in the service industry, she kind is trained to see the signs of potential danger.

Peach said some of those signs are people getting so close, people invading your personal space, or people talking too loudly.

She said staff are trained to step in and help in uncomfortable situations. If things continue to escalate, she said her staff is trained to call 9-1-1 immediately.

“That's one of our number one priority for everyone, is that this is a safe place to be,” said Peach.

Peach said to always protect your drink and be mindful of those around you.

Other safety tips from officials like crime-stoppers include: Staying in the company of friends, setting limits and sticking to them, and arranging yourself a ride home if you plan on drinking.