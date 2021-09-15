CLEVELAND — Cleveland city leaders, along with real estate firm Bedrock, announced they're partnering with public and private organizations for a development project that could span 30 years.

What You Need To Know Vision for the Valley planning is underway



It's expected to take 20-30 years to be fully realized



City of Cleveland wants to connect multiple areas of downtown

They're calling it their "Vision for the Valley" plan, and it could include: a revitalized collision bend, renewed Cuyahoga riverfront, changes on Canal Road and the Tower City Center.



Renderings show what the future could look like, and how everything would be connected.



“We are fortunate we have Tower City right there, we’re working on the Tower City transition from a mall to a marketplace," explained Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner. "And the ability to connect Tower City to the rest of downtown — to public plazas and public access to the river, it’s just a really wonderful opportunity and that’s why I think the area of downtown that we’ve chosen to concentrate our efforts on is perfect.”



The goal is to create “15-minute neighborhoods,” places where people living along the riverfront would have quicker access to daily necessities like groceries and gas, but also more entertainment like shows and restaurants.



The "View for the Valley" is in its very beginning stages of planning.