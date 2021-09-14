BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starbucks has responded to Buffalo workers who are calling to unionize.

The company is asking the National Labor Relations Board to put that decision to a vote involving every Starbucks in the Buffalo market.

This comes after workers at five local Starbucks announced they would file petitions with the NLRB to hold union elections.

The organizing group Starbucks Workers United says the NLRB allows single stores to unionize and Starbucks' request is an anti-union tactic to stall their campaign.

Starbucks corporate leaders say they want the process to be fair and workers at every local store should get to vote.

There are 20 Starbucks stores within the Buffalo market.

If successful, they would be the first Starbucks stores to unionize.