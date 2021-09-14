After a year absence, the historic Landmark Theatre is once again drawing the curtains this fall, and they're doing it with some renovations. The season starts with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" next month.

When fans come in, they're going to notice it's a lot brighter. Officials say they've replaced a majority of the theater's light fixtures.

They're also replacing the near century-old seats, making them more comfortable while still keeping that Landmark charm.

All in all, officials say they're excited for the season.

"We can't wait. It's been, gosh, a year and a half now? None of us got into this business to sit and wait for a year and a half. We all are really eager to have people here in the building back enjoying both the beautiful architecture in here as well as a great show," said Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now. Other shows coming this season are "Waitress," "Cats" and "Hamilton."