CLEVELAND — Some storefronts in northeast Ohio are getting a facelift thanks to a new public art project.

Anna Hsu is one of 15 artists selected to display their art in a Shaker storefront Her Chinese watercolor of a male and female in a kicking position now greet guests of Master Marr’s Taekwondo Imagine Chagrin art pieces will be on display until Oct. 8

Imagine Chagrin is giving a monthlong makeover to 15 businesses along Chagrin Boulevard and Lee Road in Shaker Heights, including Master Marr’s Taekwondo.

The owner, James Marr, gets a kick out of sharing his taekwondo knowledge.

“Trying to make them the best black belt they can be,” he said.

Marr has been practicing martial arts for about 30 years.

“Kids get to learn something new and adults get an outlet they need,” he said.

Marr got himself into a sticky situation while working to add some color to the doorway of his downtown dojang or training hall. The adhesive strips used to secure the artwork were tough to work with.

“It takes a master to do this,” said Auggie Hsu, who was helping with the installation.

Hsu’s wife, Anna, designed the decor.

“I used pencil outline first and I used watercolor,” she said.

The result was a Chinese watercolor of a male and female in a kicking position and bamboo shoots. The goal was to illustrate teamwork.

“The spirit should be to practice and to get inner strength and learn all the good principles,” Anna said.

She is one of 15 artists selected to display their art in a Shaker storefront.

“She always wants to express her feeling in her artwork and she loves Shaker so much,” said Auggie. “So this is the perfect fit.”

The Chinese watercolor is now greeting guests of Master Marr’s Taekwondo.

“Hopefully, they come and see the art and see the great businesses that are here, and you know, want to spend a little more time on this end of town,” said Marr.

Imagine Chagrin art pieces will be on display until Oct. 8.