Two companies that manufacture COVID-19 testing supplies in Maine say they're ready to step up to meet demand following the president's vaccine and testing mandates for companies with more than 100 workers.

Puritan Medical Products makes swabs used for testing, and Abbott Laboratories makes test kits in Maine. Both furloughed or laid off workers before the surge in COVID-19 tied to the delta variant.

“We are monitoring the situation, and are ready to ramp up based on government orders as we did before," Puritan said in a statement.

Abbott spokeswoman Kim Modory told the Portland Press Herald that the company’s Maine workforce “continues to deliver millions of rapid tests at a time when our country needs testing, particularly rapid testing, to manage this next phase of the pandemic.”