Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California, caught an officer’s attention around midnight because the truck Craighead was driving had a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it and a picture of the American flag where his license plate should be, authorities said.

Police pulled Craighead over along the 500 block of South Capitol Street Southwest, near DNC headquarters and just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol. During the stop, the officers noticed the bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, police said.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

According to cops, Craighead told them he was “on patrol” and then began talking about white supremacist ideology.

He was arrested and charged with possession of prohibited weapons.

“This is good police work plain and simple,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news release. “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”

The arrest comes just five days before allies of former President Donald Trump are set to hold a rally at the Capitol in support of the hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The event is raising security concerns among law enforcement officials and lawmakers who fear a repeat of the violent insurrection.

The Capitol Police Department’s news release said it was not clear if Craighead planned to attend any upcoming demostrations.

In June, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Senate Appropriations Committee that “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists … specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race” are the country’s biggest domestic terror threat, reiterating a conclusion reached by the FBI.