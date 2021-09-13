PICKERINGTON, Ohio — OhioHealth plans to begin construction on a new six-story, 220,000 square-foot hospital in Pickerington this fall.

The hospital will support more than 500 jobs.

The new hospital, which is a more than $140 million investment in the community, will be called OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital. It will be built over 30 acres of undeveloped land on-site, expanding from the northern side of the current campus, officials recently announced.

“OhioHealth is committed to expanding our already robust services in the Pickerington community,” said Kevin Lutz, OhioHealth accountable executive for the project, in a written statement. “Since we opened the OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus in 2015, we have continued to learn about the health care needs of those who live and work in and around Pickerington. We are excited to add more life-saving capabilities to our campus to better serve the community.”

The new hospital will include a 15,000 square foot expanded cancer space that features 16 exam rooms and 20 infusion bays for both oncology and neuro infusion needs.

“Right now, our cancer patients in this area have to travel outside of the community for appointments with their medical oncologist and for their infusions,” said Dr. Praveen Dubey, OhioHealth VP of Cancer Services. “Receiving a cancer diagnosis is daunting and knowing you can receive quality care close to home is one less thing for patients to worry about.”

Level III trauma services will also be available at Pickerington Methodist, the first trauma center in Pickerington.

“With a Level III trauma center, we’ll be able to promptly assess and stabilize patients and provide services like resuscitation, surgery and intensive care,” said Dr. Shay O’Mara, OhioHealth VP of Surgery. “Having this kind of care so easily accessible to those in and around Pickerington will make a huge difference in their care, where minutes truly matter.”

Other services in the new hospital will include:

Women’s Health

Heart and Vascular (Diagnostic and Interventional Cath Labs)

Acute Stroke Program

General Medicine

General Surgery

Ancillary Expansion (Imaging, Lab and Pharmacy)

