BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charlene Fadel is a grandmother to a newly 13-year-old. Fadel wants to do something special for her granddaughter’s birthday, especially since she hasn’t been able to spend time with friends for so many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is her first sleepover since then,” says Fadel. “Marlie is blessed with 11 grandparents. I decided an experience was better than a gift.”

She contacted Holly Kovach and her husband, who own Glamping WNY, and arranged for them to set up a boho-themed camping experience in the backyard.

“We wanted to tailor something to friends and family where they don’t have to worry about packing up your car and driving,” says Kovach. “It’s a getaway, without really getting away.”

She and her husband started the business just this year. The couple discovered how much they loved camping at home when they got married during the pandemic. They had a backyard wedding and since they didn’t yet feel safe staying in a hotel given the risk of the virus, they camped in their backyard the night after their wedding. Now, they’re busy setting up at-home camping experiences in other people’s backyards, like Fadel’s.

The owners of Glamping WNY will drive anywhere within 30 miles from central Buffalo to put up and take down backyard sets.