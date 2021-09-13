STATEWIDE — Florida gas prices drifted lower last week, declining 2 cents per gallon. The state average is slightly below $3 for the first time this month, at $2.993 per gallon as of Monday, according to AAA.

Florida's state average price for gasoline is 3 cents less than this year's high, set Aug. 5. It's 81 cents more than the average price on January 1, 2021; and 83 cents more than this time last year. On this day in 2019, Florida gas prices averaged $2.41 per gallon.

"Gas prices are inching lower as most of the refineries that went offline because of Hurricane Ida are now in restart mode," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Drivers may see another week of similar declines this week after a relatively uneventful week in the futures market."

Regular prices in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area and The Villages are among the state’s least expensive at $2.95 per gallon.

The record high was $4.08 per gallon in July 2008.