Former Orange County Public Schools teacher Gylla Macgregor and her friend Marcule Pierre helped open a school filled with Haitian students in Azua, Dominican Republic, last year and plan to go back again this year.

Without the school, many of the Haitian students wouldn’t be able to receive an education, Macgregor said.

"They live in utter poverty,” she said. “They live in tin shacks and do the jobs not even the Dominicans want to do."

Macgregor realized it was her calling to help the Haitian children of Azua after she went on a teaching-missionary trip there with her grandparents seven years ago. The Dominican Republic shares a border with Haiti.

She said her students recently faced an added challenge after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

“We were not affected by the earthquake at all in Azua, but we did get two tropical storms, and just seeing how the families were affected by that with the flooding in their homes. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through in Haiti,” Macgregor said

The death toll from the storms is estimated at more than 2,200.

Pierre, her teaching partner and friend, left the Dominican Republican in order to check on the children at his orphanage in Haiti. He said some of the children were found dead following the storms.

“Wow, I’m sad," Pierre told Macgregor via video chat. "I see many people with no power, no food, nothing.”

"[Marcule would text me] there are people just lying down on their beds, not getting any medical care, because it’s just so overwhelming," said Macgregor, who communicates with Pierre every day over the phone.

Macgregor returned home in mid-August to spend time with her family and purchase school supplies for the children, but both plan to return to Azua for the next school year, which begins in mid-September.

The pair has started to raise money in order to help their students in Azua and also the children in Haiti.

