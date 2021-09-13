DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The COVID-19 Pandemic hit many locally owned businesses particularly hard over the last year, especially minority-owned businesses.

What You Need To Know The Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce is working to help minority businses owners grow their businesses



The Daytona Businses United Minority Scholarship program has $30,000 to distribute



Business owner Joshua Roberts says the program has helped him quite a bit

A year in the making, the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce is putting up nearly $30,000 dollars to help minority business owners develop and grow their businesses.

That money all part of the Daytona Business United Minority Scholarship program — which will give resources to business owners like Joshua Roberts to further develop businesses making them stronger assets in the community.

“What got me involved with the chamber to be honest is just a network of business professionals, I always aspired to want to do more within the city, become more involved," Roberts said.

Roberts is a professional trainer who works with athletes pushing them to be the best they can. He owns Solar Flex Performance and is looking forward to growing his relationship with the Daytona Beach Chamber.

“We just starting on some baseline stuff right now we are trying to get his body reconditioned for a speed cycle that we are getting ready to go through," Joshua Roberts said.

Business owner Carmen Ruiz heads up the Diversity and inclusion Committee with the Daytona Beach Chamber, and she’s been working closely with entrepreneurs already part of the Daytona Business United Program.

“It is our goal to make that happen by providing a customized program that allows small minority not just join the chamber with a membership but also receive mentorship, education and business development," she said.

Already Roberts is reaping the benefits of the program, grateful to learn from businesses professionals who have come before him.

“Just to be involved with like-minded business professionals in this area, and just have access to that network is what was appealing most to me," he said.

Entrepreneurs in the program get a 2-year chamber membership. The Daytona Beach Chamber hopes to raise additional funds so more businesses can participate in the program.