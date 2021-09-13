HIGH POINT, N.C. — A community trade show is highlighting Black businesses in North Carolina and the surrounding areas.

What You Need To Know

The Black Luxe Expo is a community mixer and trade show celebration

This year's expo featured over 100 Black-owned businesses

BlackEmall Marketplace was highlighted

The Black Luxe Expo features over 100 Black-owned businesses, including BlackEmall Marketplace which is an online multi-vendor marketplace and Ecommerce website for minority-owned businesses.

The owner, Nnenna Martin, says her goal is to fill a need in the community through her business.

“Mostly minorities, Black and brown people," Martin said. "Because it’s really a challenge to get funds.“

So, she's offering a marketplace to visitors of the expo and people around the world.

“Connect with businesses, get customers," Martin said. "And of course, they’ll be made aware of BlackEmall.“

The owner of Black Luxe & Company LLC says each year the goal is to showcase small businesses.

“It’s really just a time to come together, enjoy each other, support Black-owned businesses and truly just have a good time," Whitney Middlebrooks, said.

This year marked the second annual Black Luxe Expo. For more information visit them online.