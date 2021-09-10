FORT LEE, N.J. — For most of the ‘90s, Joe Popp was one of the most recognizable personalities in Tampa Bay original music.

Popp first appeared on the scene with upstart punkers Dogs on Ice, while working a day job playing in the steel drum band at Busch Gardens. He then literally made a name for himself with his more polished eponymous rock trio. During their years together, Joe Popp — the group — played every venue in the Bay area, served as house band in an updated version of Macbeth for American Stage’s Shakespeare in the Park series, and even appeared in a commercial for Major League Baseball alongside New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Lenny Dykstra.

What You Need To Know Former Tampa Bay musician Joe Popp moved to NYC in 2000



He was at work near the World Trade Center on 9/11



Popp remembers smoke billowing up Broadway and the confusion of the day

“That was such a rich part of my life,” says Popp of his Tampa Bay days. “I had a really great time there, my life felt really full. Those were probably the best years of my life.”

At the end of the ‘90s, though, interest in local original music had begun to wane and, burned out, he relocated to New York City in 2000 to seek out new career opportunities.

Popp was working in a small recording studio called City Sound, at the corner of Broadway and Bleecker Street, when the second plane hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. He’d overheard something about a plane crash while riding the subway in from his Brooklyn apartment; when he arrived at work, about a mile and a half from the WTC, it was apparent something huge was happening.

“I look down Broadway and it’s just brown smoke,” he says. “You couldn’t see anything down the street.”

He listened to updates from a local AM radio station until it abruptly stopped broadcasting. Soon after, people began evacuating the area.

“As I exit my building I see people walking up Broadway with like dust and soot on ‘em, a lady wearing one shoe, and the pizza place [under the studio] is still open,” says Popp. “It was just such a weird juxtaposition — here’s these guys serving pizza, and then there’s this horror just a mile and a half down the street.”

Popp joined the mass of humanity leaving Manhattan on foot over the Williamsburg Bridge. He recalls giving a bottle of water to a schoolteacher minding a group of young kids, and more helpful citizens offering food and water at the Brooklyn end of the bridge. When he reached his apartment, he spent the rest of the day watching the news.

On Wednesday, September 12, with nothing else to do and basically on autopilot, he returned to the studio.

“My father was a blue-collar guy, a mechanic,” he says. “You’ve got that work ethic. And it’s not like people here — working people — can live on their savings.”

The days passed in a haze. Popp continued to go to work, though there was little to do beyond updating software, cleaning and maintenance — in the aftermath of 9/11, few people were booking recording time, and it wasn’t too long before City Sound went out of business. Of the time immediately after the attack, he remembers the smell most clearly, a combination of “cooking meat and burning electrical insulation.” While he didn’t lose any immediate family or friends when the towers fell, he kept finding out about people who did, or almost did. A teammate on a recreational soccer squad had perished in the rubble. A friend who worked at the WTC was running late that day.

He continued his habit of wandering Manhattan, pitching in where he could and visiting its memorials and ad-hoc information centers, healing along with the city. He says it happened quickly, though some scars remain — 20 years later, whenever there’s a blackout or an explosion, his thoughts immediately turn to terrorism.

Despite his firsthand experience that day, Popp says the thing that made the biggest impact upon him was video shot by a friend from a rooftop near the WTC, video that captures images of victims falling — or jumping — from one of the towers as it smolders and crumbles.

“I’ve seen some of that footage,” he says, “and it changes you.”