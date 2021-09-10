Maine could receive as many as 100 displaced Afghan refugees between now and March, according to Catholic Charities Maine.

It's unclear where they'll land but there are small Afghan communities in Portland and Augusta after the resettlement of 105 refugees since 2013, said Hannah DeAngelis, program director for Catholic Charities Maine Refugee Immigration Services.

Catholic Charities Maine, which briefed dozens of municipalities and social services groups on Thursday, said the newcomers will be arriving through the U.S. Department of State without official refugee status and will need to apply for asylum, the Sun Journal reported.

Afghan refugees who resettle here will receive core services through Catholic Charities Maine for 90 days with help locating an apartment, finding furniture and enrolling in school, DeAngelis said.