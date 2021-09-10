Portland is one of the top 10 small cities with high rates of people applying for remote jobs – and the only one in the Northeast to make the list, according to a LinkedIn survey.

About 34% of the jobs Portland residents applied to were labeled as remote or work-from-home over the last 12 months, LinkedIn found during an analysis of 49 million applications to paid remote jobs posted since September 2020.

“During that span, the overall national rate for remote-job applications on LinkedIn was 21.3%,” according to a story on LinkedIn News.

The story notes cities that made the list, such as Bend, Ore., offer a high quality of life while still being close to major metropolitan areas. Bend tops the small city list, with about 42% seeking remote work, with Asheville, N.C. finishing second at 38.7%.

Portland ranked eighth on the list of 10, ranking ahead of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Roanoke, Va.

For larger metros, Cape Coral, Fla. led the list with 33%, followed by Charleston, S.C. at nearly 32%, the LinkedIn data shows.











