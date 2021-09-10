Drivers should be aware of possible delays starting Tuesday as the Maine Department of Transportation inspects the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham.

The bridge, which is in “poor condition,” is inspected each year, according to a press release from the department. It is scheduled to be replaced, with the construction contracting going out to bid later this year.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, southbound traffic from Topsham to Brunswick will be able to cross the bridge, while northbound traffic will be detoured to the Topsham bypass and Route 196, according to DOT.