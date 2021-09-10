ORLANDO, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people work for Disney; it is Central Florida’s largest employer.

But there are others, not necessarily employed by Mickey Mouse, who are creating whole new careers because of the theme park giant.

That includes Steve Boyd, a rideshare driver who lives behind the Magic Kingdom.

“Being a rideshare driver in the area, near the theme parks is certainly a blessing compared to other rideshare drivers across the country, because we're a tourist town and we get to see a lot more activity,” said Boyd.

Boyd was laid off during the pandemic last year, so he started working for Uber.

Some 3,400 rides later, he's still picking up and dropping off passengers.

“I would say 99% of the people that are in my vehicle as I drive for the rideshare companies are here to visit Orlando for Walt Disney World,” he said.

Uber said that the Disney parks and properties are always within Florida's top 10 destinations.

“If you don't make $300 to $400 in a weekend, you're doing something wrong,” Boyd said.

Ricardo Dussen spent a decade as a realtor before starting a vacation home rental business near Disney.

“Our first house was not much of a success,” remembered Dussen, “what happened is we did it very elegant, but it was attracting the wrong crowd.”

Dussen soon learned to attract a family-friendly clientele, he had to decorate his vacation homes like Disney resorts.

Now he decorates rooms to the theme of Mickey, Minnie, Avatar, the Avengers, Frozen and Star Wars.

He and his business partner now have 34 vacation rental homes in Polk, Osceola and Lake counties, all surrounding Disney World.

“I think they're a major factor of why it's growing,” said Dussen.

Experience Kissimmee says back in 2015, rough data showed 5,000 vacation homes in the area.

Now there's more than 30,000.

“I never imagined me having this business,” said Dussen.

Same goes for Boyd.

“I make enough that I don't have to worry about my wife or I for quite some time," he said.