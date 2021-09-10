COLUMBUS, Ohio – From the West Coast to the East Coast and in between, selfie museums are popping up everywhere. Now, Columbus has its very own #Viral Selfie Museum.

White, who has a real estate background, has always wanted to be an entrepreneur. The idea for the museum came early one morning. After a phone call and a made-up mind, White got to work on the idea.

Looking for buildings to house the museum, White decided to call up her old boss.

“I called up my old boss and he was like yeah, we still have this one space available. Last one, and it's like the perfect size," White said.

So, White and a team of people got to work a couple of months ago, framing out more than 19 rooms dedicated to being the perfect backdrops for selfies. Backdrops range from bright and fun to ones that are optical illusions.

While they faced some challenges along the way, White's proud of the work they've been able to accomplish. She said since COVID kept people apart for so long, she saw the museum as the perfect way to bring individuals, families and those of different cultures back together while having fun.

While White's confident the museum will do well, there is a concern since COVID is still around.

"A lot of nerves as far as like, what happens if we get shut down again, with the new trends of COVID," she said.

Still, she feels really good about it. When asked about what advice she might give to anyone looking to start their own business now, she said, “You have to take risks.”

That's a big reason why she was able to get the museum ready to open for business. Now, it's just a matter of welcoming people into Columbus' first selfie museum.