SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic prompted many people to turn to outdoor activities, like biking, to have fun and stay safe. But the owner of a new bicycle shop in Sanford said it has been tough keeping up with demand for biking with another byproduct of the pandemic sticking around.

Jimmy Galvez says he was always dreaming of running his own shop, but he never imagined he’d have trouble stocking his store with bikes.

“And under normal circumstances, this would be full with new bikes, that would be full with new bikes, there'd be a bunch of new bikes behind me on the floor,” said Galvez.

Pandemic supply shortages have made new bikes hard to find. Luckily with renewed interest in biking, plenty of people are coming in with requests for bike repairs. And that’s keeping Galvez’s business going. But parts for those repairs are hard to find too.

“It's crazy, I mean you try to find a bike or part-time you have to wait a little, you know, some time to get what you need because you know how big the demand is but I think it's great,” said bicycle rider Alfredo Colimodo.

Galvez works as hard as he can to find the right parts for those repairs. But with more and more requests for them, he's filling up those bike racks with more broken bikes than new ones.

He's constantly on the phone directly with manufacturers all over the world, and when those shipments come in – it’s a big deal. That means he's one step closer to getting those bikes fixed and back to their owners.

And satisfied customers is how he's going to build his business.

“It’s like Christmas,” said Galvez. “It's not just for me, it's for my customers. I'm happy to get this stuff in.”

Despite all of the challenges, Galvez is determined to make his dream work.

“I just kind of figure it out as I go, but I wouldn't change it for the world,” said Galvez.

Galvez says like other businesses, he’s also struggled to find employees. So for now, he’s doing mostly everything involved with his new bike shop by himself.