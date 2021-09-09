A recent jobs report suggests the list of employment openings is robust.

“We’re probably about 50 percent down from our preferable staffing level,” said Journey Kerchner, who manages Downtown Social and the Downtown City Tavern in Glens Falls.

But the pool of job seekers is small.

“We have a lot of people looking, but then cancel interviews. No call, no shows,” he said. “I’ve always been in a position where we can pick from the best candidates. Now, it’s anyone that comes in the door, we hope comes to work.”

The issue is not unique to Glens Falls. Take a drive through nearby communities and there are "Help Wanted" signs and businesses seeking workers.

“In Warren County, our current unemployment rate is 4.8%,” said Liza Ochsendorf, who leads the county’s Employment and Training Administration. That’s about 1,600 people who are out of the workforce right now.

“Social media has definitely been helpful with getting the word out. But we also want to recruit, train and place people into in-demand industries,” she said. “From manufacturing to health care, there is a strong demand for workers in every industry.”

Not only did the jobs report show vacancies and new jobs with not enough job seekers, it shows people are leaving the jobs they have.

“The pandemic shifted employee priorities,” Ochsendorf said. “They want more flexibility. They want more benefits. They need more time with family.”

Hiring has become another struggle for business owners after facing closures during the pandemic.

“Our hardest working people end up getting burnt out,” said Kerchner.

But he’s determined to weather this latest storm.

“We’re optimistic,” he said. “Unemployment benefits have been reduced. Vaccination rates are much higher, so we’re hopeful.”