GREENSBORO, N.C. — Michael Ziglar isn’t your average cobbler. He left the world of corporate business to enter the world of shoe repair in Greensboro.

“I’ve been here about 16 years,” he said. “Just sort of wanted to get out of the corporate world and do my own thing at my own leisure, and also provide a service for the surrounding area.”

What You Need to Know

Michael Ziglar is a cobbler at A-to-Z Shoe Repair in Greensboro

COVID-19 significantly damaged the shoe repair industry

Ziglar also mows lawns on the side to help supplement his income

COVID-19 ravaged the shoe repair industry. Craft trades are already on the decline, and the pandemic made it even worse, according to industry experts. Industry research company IBISWorld estimated that the shoe repair industry lost more than 20% of its revenue over the past year.

“It was pretty hard and pretty slow,” Ziglar said. “We stayed slow for a good eight to 10 months.”

People really just weren’t coming into the office as much because work went virtual.

“Most people were staying at home, they weren’t walking around, getting out as much as they usually do,” Ziglar said. “So, that creates less wear and tear on shoes, which domino effects to less shoe repair.”

The future isn’t exactly bright either. With more jobs becoming virtual and fewer jobs going in-person, the bleak trend is expected to continue.

“With my type of repair business, it does create less demand for shoe repair,” Ziglar said.

He does what he can with his shoe repair business. But when he leaves work at A-to-Z Shoe Repair on Friendly Avenue after a long day, it’s an opportunity for him to go back to work again. He runs a lawn care business on the side for some extra money and exercise.

“The main reason I mow lawns is for the extra exercise to get me out of the house, to keep me motivated and continuously doing something,” Ziglar said. “And doing a service for other people that are unable to do on their own.”

Of course, the extra money doesn’t hurt either.

“It’s nice to have just a little extra additional income,” he said.