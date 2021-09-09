Changes are coming to public transportation here in the Salt City and it's all because of a continued staff shortage of bus drivers.

CENTRO says it is reducing weekday services in order to enhance a Saturday schedule with more trips for certain bus lines. Those changes start this weekend.

CENTRO says the adjustment is temporary, but the vice president of communications for CENTRO says they're having a hard time finding new drivers and mechanics to join the team.

In a statement he said, "We believe we offer an attractive career for many individuals including a $50,000 annual salary, matching 401K, and paid training. We need to hire between 35 and 40 drivers as soon as possible.”

CENTRO says it will continue to operate its services to get Syracuse City School District students to and from school, though some connections may change. Any parents with questions can reach out to CENTRO.