HILLIARD, Ohio — Sean Clarke is a family man.

Clarke is originally from England



He employs two of his cousins who also immigrated to the United States

"It seems like the youth today, they have other things in mind other than woodworking and finishing, so I’ve been able to have Michael come over and work with us and it’s been a blessing because we knows he’s talented and Tom is talented. We know what each other’s thinking and it’s just been great to have my family over here.” Clarke said.

You'll find all three along with their co-worker. Gary, inside a small workshop in Hilliard.

"We are preserving history. Customers' sentimental items that they brought in for restoration, been hanging onto looking for someone to restore them, found us and we’re going to keep them together so they can pass them on down to their future kids and grandkids," he said.

Clarke traveled to the United States for the first time nearly three decades ago.

“I came over here in 1992, just to visit and I met a local restorer who needed help and he asked if I would be interested in working for him, so I said, ‘yes.’ I love Columbus. We took measures to get my Green Card process rolling and that took several years. By 1994, I had my Green Card, was legal and was able to come back to the United States and work for that local restorer," he said.

In the process, Clarke met his wife, started Clarke Company, and eventually invited Michael and Tom over to be a part of the business.

"So when COVID-19 hit, it was scary because my thoughts were that of any business, the furniture restoration business would be the first to fold," he said.

But together, they are overcoming the odds.

"The demand for furniture restoration and refinishing has basically stayed strong through this whole thing, so I’m very thankful for that and thankful that we were all able to stay together and continue the business going," he said.