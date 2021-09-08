YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — Fourth-generation family member John Young started scooping ice cream at age 14.

Now, he is the head of digital marketing for Young's Jersey Dairy, a brand synonymous with Yellow Springs, the Miami Valley and beyond since 1869.

While the times and faces have changed, the Young family business continues to evolve.

“At the other dairy store, our guests would say (we) need more space in the dining room, need more space in the bathrooms. And so we started to design that in 2019, started pushing dirty in early September of 2020 and here we are,” said Young.

The new 20,000 square-foot facility has more than twice the space, more indoor and outdoor seating, larger restrooms, as well as more kitchen prep space.

The new faculty replaces the original shop that was built in 1968.

Young said the old building is slated to be torn down, a moment sure to be emotional for the family.

“My grandad did most of the electricity in this building, so his soul lives in this building. But, the second generation did this with the third generation to make it able for us to do the other building,” said Young.

The family has also added a brick walkway so patrons can be part of Young's forever history with their own personal engraved message. The proceeds benefit the Rocking Horse Community Health Center.

“Lots of either 'first date here,' or 'we met here' or 'in memory of' or case of this one, this is my daughter — 'future chief ice cream dipper' so she knows that she's got a job when she grows up,” said Young.

Young feels the family business is in good hands and looks forward to the months and years ahead.

“Not only can you have your ice cream, you can watch the cows while you're eating ice cream. And pretty soon in this building, you can watch the ice cream being made,” said Young.

Young has also seen the demand for its event space increase and recently received a liquor license.

