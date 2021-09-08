Employees at two more Starbucks stores in Western New York are joining the fight to unionize.

What You Need To Know Employees at two more Starbucks cafes in WNY are joining the fight to unionize

Some employees are accusing the company of "union-busting tactics"

Starbucks says company leaders have conducted more than 2,000 listening sessions over the past year

Workers at the Walden and Anderson and Transit Commons stores are filing their own petitions with the National Labor Relations board for union elections.

This brings the total to five stores here in Western New York.

Those trying to unionize say corporate executives, including the president of Starbucks North America Rossann Williams, have been visiting stores in the area.

Williams and her corporate team are accused by workers of trying to launch an anti-union campaign. Employees from the first three stores trying to unionize say there were notified they must attend mandatory one-hour meetings with management.

"We aren't anti-Starbucks, we are Starbucks,” said William Westlake, a barista at the Starbucks on Camp Road in Hamburg. “We are the front-facing people who are serving coffee every day and we really enjoy our jobs. This campaign is about making sure we have a voice. If people want to help out, they can call corporate, and we want for Starbucks to sign onto the fair election principles. We want Starbucks to respect the right to organize. And we want for Starbucks to be a place where there is a real partnership."

In response, Starbucks says company leaders have conducted more than 2,000 listening sessions over the past year, and more than 175 of those were with Williams.

"Our success — past, present and future — is built on how we partner together and lift each other up, always with our mission and values at our core," a Starbucks spokesperson said. "Throughout all of this, our goal remains the same: We want to create the very best jobs for every partner. We do that by listening and working together in a way that brings meaningful support to solve every challenge."