The Syracuse University Hill has had a different vibe to it over the last few weeks. With students back on the hill for in-person learning and the first SU home football game scheduled for Saturday, business owners are getting a nice economic boost.

If you've been to Marshall Street the last week or two you'll find many students grabbing lunch, a cup of coffee, or maybe doing some shopping. This sight is certainly good for business owners on the hill, especially those that have really struggled over the past year and a half.

SU Alum and Shirt World owner Dave Jacobs says he solely relies on walk-in sales in his store. He said last year with many students learning remotely his business took a significant hit. He couldn't be happier to see Marshall Street bustling with students and visitors shopping again.

Of course, Saturday will also mark the first home SU football game that fans can attend since 2019, making the outlook for people looking for SU merchandise pretty good for Jacobs.

"I think if we get our fans back in the stands and how important it is for us, during gameday, and leading up to gameday and finally getting this whole feeling of spirit back on Marshall Street, is so exciting for us as a business," said Jacobs.

Without the students on campus, a few of the business owners that particularly sell clothing said their walk in sales were roughly cut in half over the last 18 months.

Jacobs said with the anticipation of fans heading to games again, he has plenty of new SU merchandise that he's excited to offer. They're anticipating between 20,000 and 30,000 fans for Saturday's home opener in the new-look Dome.

SU hosts Rutgers at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.