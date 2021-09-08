Now that school is back in session this week, local businesses are helping some kids out. The team at China Towne Furniture donated a huge load of backpacks and school supplies to the Solvay School District.

The owner says he wants the schools and students to feel like thay have support from people in the community during these hard times.

“Well, China Towne has been part of the Solvay community for 51 years and we always try to help out where we can. And we just, everyone at China Towne felt there was a need for school supplies to help out here. So we put together some bags and pencils pens & backpacks and things that would help out,” said Jay Yennock, China Towne owner.

Students in the district start classes Wednesday.