There’s a new retail shop in Rochester’s South Wedge that’s shining a spotlight on women. Women of Color New York is all about supporting female entrepreneurs. There are nine women-owned businesses at Women of Color New York.

Connie Marple has a bold sense of style. She looks fabulous, sells fashion and is all about helping women look and feel their best. She opened Women of Color New York last month in Rochester’s South Wedge and invited other women to sell their products too. There’s fashion, beauty, art, wellness and even sweets.

"Every business owner here that I asked said 'yes,'" said Connie Marple. "There was no hesitation. Everyone wanted to be part of it and it has just become this wonderful camaraderie with just women doing business together. We are here to grow our business and support each other‘s businesses."

Shayla J’s is on board to help satisfy our sweet tooth. She makes cupcakes, sweet rolls and 23 different flavors of homemade pudding.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to be in business with these wonderful ladies. I can’t even explain how phenomenal the experience has been. It’s been a wonderful journey," said owner Shayla Johnson.

Candice Simmons owns Goddess Glow Botanicals. She has a shop on State Street in Rochester, but couldn’t pass up being a part of this collaboration.

"We are here to support each other. We promote each other‘s businesses. We advertise for each other. It is just a beautiful, collective energy that we have here. We are just stronger as a unit. So I’m very grateful for this opportunity it is absolutely beautiful," said Candice.

Women of Color New York is open Monday through Saturday at the corner of South Avenue and Hamilton Street in Rochester.

For more information, visit https://www.womenofcolornewyork.com.

