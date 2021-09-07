HAMBURG, N.Y. — ​The national average cost for a landscaping project, according to fixr.com, is $10,000. Roughly $3,000 will get you new grass seed, topsoil and shrubs in the front yard. That’s a big hit to the wallet. Knowing that, Sue Walczak had an idea. It has grown into Western New York’s first garden thrift shop. You’ll learn some life lessons there as well.

A curbside sign indicates to drivers of a business that’s growing, in more ways than one. Sunshine’s Yard Supply has planted its roots at the corner of Rogers Road and Abel Street in the Town of Hamburg.

"I would like to have more community involvement here, quite honestly," Walczak smiled.

The half dozen raised gardens for seniors are just the start.

"I’m here to have fun more than anything," she said. "I ran a business for 20 years and killed myself doing it, and killed my body doing it. This is all of my passions rolled into one."

That two-decade long run was Walczak’s landscaping business. She sold it and, fast forward nearly a decade, Sunshine’s Yard Supply started growing.

"It’s been a lot of work, but I have had a lot of help," Walczak said.

Help. That’s what Walczak sells here. It’s in the form of discount yard supplies. From flowers to pavers, pots and even chairs.

"Anything they want to donate, it gets dropped off, here," Walczak pointed.

Left at the 'Drop Zone' to get cleaned up, or in some cases, nursed back to life.

"That’s triage here," Walczak said. "If something doesn’t look right, just come back in a few weeks, or next season, and it will look beautiful."

As a former landscaper, Walczak has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to how much sprucing up your yard can be. Plus, an inside look at where all our old stuff goes.

"It just goes into their dump trailers to the dump," Walczak said.

She simply wanted to change that, and help those who are trying to put to use their green thumb on a budget.

Although she’s running the show, it is all under the watchful eye of Don Thiry.

"I’m holding the chair down in the shade," Thiry said.

Volunteering, his wife helps weed, plant and whatever else needs to be done to help Walczak’s dream blossom.

"Restoration specialist, that’s what he is," Walczak said.

She’s come full circle. Her first job was actually here at the age of 15. The name has nothing to do with the star that keeps these flowers growing. It’s a family name. A family she never met until eight years ago.

"I moved to Syracuse after I sold my business because I found my birth mother," she said.

Out east, the family owns a couple business with the name ‘Sunshine’s’ in it.

"So when I trying to figure out a name for here, 'why don’t you call it Sunshine’s something or another,' " Walczak recalled.

A touching gesture, and proof that you never know just how your life flourish.

"That’s why we say this is the place where second chances grow," Walczak said.

There’s another layer to Sunshine’s. Walczak will choose a charity or non-profit to help with a landscaping project this year and Prospect Lawn Cemetery is this year’s beneficiary. Walczak will refurbish the area around the flagpole in the Veterans Field.