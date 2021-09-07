DURHAM, N.C. — Micro-mobility leader Helbiz Inc. is bringing dozens of e-scooters to Durham in an effort to expand sustainable transportation.

Helbiz secured a one-year permit to bring in 150 “safe and innovative” e-scooters. The company is opening an office and warehouse in the city, where a team will run operations on the ground.

Helbiz launched in 2015 and is headquartered in New York City. The company has e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in 35 cities around the world. The company launched in Durham on September 4.

Are you ready to ride @CityofDurhamNC? 🎉

“We are thrilled to bring our safe, sustainable and affordable e-scooters to Durham,” said Helbiz Head of Business Development Gian Luca Spriano. “In partnership with the city, Helbiz is helping expand the local transportation offerings to ensure the community’s first-and-last-mile needs are met in a safe and reliable way.”

Helbiz plans to hold awareness initiatives, including safety events, helmet giveaways, and an apprenticeship program to provide career opportunities in the micro-mobility industry.

The company will also offer discounted rides for low-income residents, and partner with universities to provide students access to e-scooter services.

It costs $1 to unlock the device and 35 cents for each minute of riding time. For $39.99 a month, Helbiz will offer daily rides of up to 30 minutes.

Users can geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters through the company's mobile app. Helbiz says its e-scooters are disinfected each day. For more information, click here.