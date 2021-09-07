BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Celebrations are on over on Buffalo's Eastside at the Eugene V. Debs Hall, which held a grand reopening Monday.

The owners brought new life to the historic vacant tavern on Peckham Street. The tavern was established in 1914 and closed in 1991.

"This has been a community effort, Eugene V Debs Hall is a nonprofit social hall, dedicated to U.S. and Buffalo labor history, honoring the memory of an obscure historical figure Eugene V. Debs, and dedicated to lifting the east side, contributing to the great work already underway to making Broadway and Fillmore a fantastic place," Hall President Chris Hawley said.

Slow Roll Buffalo started and ended its Labor Day ride at the tavern.