PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As most Americans enjoy a long weekend to close out the unofficial end of summer, some are taking time to remember why Labor Day was officially made a holiday.

Labor Day has roots dating back to 1882 when for the first time, organized workers staged a parade in New York City.

Over the next 12 years, the movement spread nationwide as workers staged rallies, parades and protests for higher wages and better working conditions.

In 1894, the U.S. government officially recognized Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 5th.

Even though the roots of Labor Day are embedded in American history, the importance of labor unions is still making an impact today.

"There's many companies out there that mistreat employees, you know so yeah, everybody would benefit from a union," said April Murphy, president of Pinellas County PSTA.

Murphy says her union recently won Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus drivers a raise over the next three years, and one employee who had worked for PSTA for 30 years was saved from losing a sick time payout totaling $40,000.

"We got good working conditions for the PSTA employees. We just got them a nice raise for the next three years in a row. So I am thankful, and I'm very happy I'm in America," Murphy said.

Florida is a right-to-work state so unions do not have as much influence as they have in other parts of the country, specifically workers in Florida cannot walk off the job to stage protests.

However, hundreds of thousands of Floridians are in labor unions.

They represent teachers, bus drivers, postal workers, garbage men, police and firefighters among others.