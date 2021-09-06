A senior official confirmed Monday that the United States aided the departure of four U.S. from Afghanistan via an overland route, the first such evacuation since the United States withdrew troops from the country last week.

A state department spokesperson said that the U.S. “facilitated the safe departure of four U.S. citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route.”

The Taliban were aware of the evacuation and did not impede upon the safe passage of the individuals, the official said.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday estimated that “around 100” Americans are still in Afghanistan.

“We believe it’s around 100,” Klain said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “We’re in touch with all of them who we’ve identified on a regular basis.”

“Obviously we’re hopeful that in the coming days the Qataris will be able to resume air service out of Kabul,” Klain continued. “And if they do, we’re obviously going to look to see if Americans can be part of those flights.”

“We are gonna find ways to get them, the ones that want to leave, to get them out of Afghanistan,” Klain pledged. “We know many of them family, many of them want to stay, but the ones that want to leave, we’re gonna get them out.”

Klain echoed President Joe Biden’s recent comments that the mission in Afghanistan has transitioned from a military mission to a diplomatic one to get U.S. citizens and Afghan allies who aided U.S. and NATO allied forces out of the country.

“I know some are coming out by land,” Klain said Sunday of Afghan allies. “We are continuing to work on efforts to get them out by air as well. We're going to continue to move [Afghan allies] out of the country.”

According to the White House, the United States airlifted about 120,000 people out of Afghanistan, including more than 5,500 U.S. citizens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.