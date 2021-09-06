SANFORD, Fla. — According to Indeed.com, the amount of hiring incentives advertised in job posting continues to grow, and is double what it was at this point last year.

What You Need To Know More businesses are turning to hiring incentives to get people to apply



At Hollerbach's in Sanford, they're increasing wages and trying to advertise benefits



CEO of Hollerbach's says she wants employees to find job satisfaction, refer new employees

As people continue searching for work, some say these incentives could make a difference.

Employers are adding things like several thousand dollar signing bonuses, and refer-a-friend programs.

Christina Hollerbach, CEO of Hollerbach’s in Sanford, says she understands why.

“It was hard to even find people to come to talk to you today, because they were either covering for staff that didn’t show up, or they ended up closing today because they didn’t have enough staff to open," said Hollerbach.

In her bustling German restaurant, there’s always plenty of beer on tap, and until recently, plenty of job applications.

“We’ve never had to pay for recruiting services or boosting an application, normally they were just sitting there. So we have had to kind of change our budget to make sure that’s something we can incentivize, at least the advertisement for the position," she said.

She’s also gradually raising starting wages, and advertising the healthcare and insurance benefits that come along with the job.

However, she says she wants new employees to find a “bonus” in the form of job satisfaction, not a check on the first day.

“I’m a little torn about bonuses for hiring, because I really want to take care of my staff that’s been with me for forever, that’s holding it down and working these crazy hours/overtime because we don’t have enough people," Hollerbach said.

Her idea of providing that bonus, she believes, will carry her business through the tough times, because it’s about not just getting people hired, but getting them to stay.

“But I think too, again, providing a good culture and a good experience," she said. "They go ‘hey I just started at this job and it’s really fun. Come work here.’ So we’ve been getting a lot of employee referrals. But I think it’s just listening to your staff, making sure they have things they need."