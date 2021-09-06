CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland National Air Show didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19, it wasn’t just a bummer for the fans.

What You Need To Know Organizers of the Cleveland National Air Show say each year the fun attracts tens of thousands of people



The Cleveland National Air Show wrapped up on Labor Day



Employees at Lindey's worked double shifts this Labor Day weekend to keep up with the demand the holiday and Cleveland National Air Show are bringing to the Flats at East Bank downtown



The Cleveland National Air Show has been going on for more than 50 years

It was also a big bummer for the local bars and restaurants who depend on the business the event brings to the city.

If you didn't come to the actual air show at Burke Lakefront Airport, many of the patios downtown made for a great spot to see the excitement in the sky.

Spectrum News caught up with one of the managers at Lindey’s Lake House in the Flats at East Bank downtown.

Beverage Manager Rob Dorsey said they have been preparing for weeks for the anticipated influx in business and he said this weekend certainly did not disappoint.

Dorsey said many of the employees at Lindey's are working doubles this Labor Day weekend to keep up with the demand the holiday and Cleveland National Air Show are bringing to the Flats at East Bank downtown.

“I’m surprised our pictures haven’t fallen off the shelves for how loud it gets down here," he said.

The patio at Lindey’s is a great spot to see the planes take over the sky.

“It’s really cute watching the kids. They stop, they put their french fries down, their burgers down and they’re just blown away by these things flying right over," said Dorsey.

The umbrellas on the patio are down to optimize the view and Dorsey estimates this weekend is raking in double the typical business.

It’s all hands on deck in the busy kitchen. Servers are doubling up as food runners, bussers and hosts.

Managers like Dorsey are helping to keep the fast-paced line moving.

After more than a year of dealing with COVID-19 related issues like understaffing and menu changes due to slowdowns in the supply chain, the air show’s economic boost is just what restaurants like Lindey’s need as the summer season winds down.

“It’s been great to have the vibe back, the energy, the buzz. People excited to look at airplanes," said Dorsey.

The Cleveland National Air Show has been going on for more than 50 years and fans and businesses alike are excited to have some tradition and celebration be part of the holiday weekend.