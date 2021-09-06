TAMPA, Fla. — More people are betting on themselves. At least that's what CEO Derrick Blue said has been the experience of the Tampa Hillsborough Action Plan.

“During the pandemic, and it was just surprising that at a time where the world was shutting down people were running to start their own company,” Blue said.

And that’s where his organization comes in.

“The Tampa Hillsborough Action Plan is an organization that’s probably about 30 years old that was initially designed to create opportunities for minorities who lack access to mainstream resources,” Blue said.

By using a screening process, the group helps entrepreneurs get their business off the ground with its 5508 Business Incubator.

“Essentially, what a person does is they have an idea, they have a business concept and what we do is we take them through a Shark Tank-esq panel and we find out if they’re on the cusp of being a successful business,” said Blue.

He said the pandemic reaffirmed how essential that approach is to building a successful business.

“A ton of businesses didn’t have a sustainability plan," Blue said. "They didn’t have a continuity plan. They didn’t have things in place. OK, so what happens if the world shuts down again? So is it sustainable? Will it last?"

Funding from the city has allowed THAP to expand the number business owners they reach. So far, they have helped hundreds of entrepreneurs launch online businesses.