Labor Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday of September each year, dating back to 1894. For many, it's an ode to the end of summer and an opportunity to enjoy an extra day off to barbeque and cheers to American workers.

Queries to Google about the holiday, why it happens, how it began and what's open on the day, have jumped more than 3,000% in the last 24 hours, so here's what you need to know.

What's open?

Major retailers, like Walmart and Target

Destiny USA, on limited hours

Grocery stores, like Wegmans and Tops

Most restaurants, some may opt for limited hours

Liquor stores

The Great New York State Fair, on limited hours*

*It's also Midway Dollar Day at the fair. Enjoy $1 rides and food offerings from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What's closed?

Banks

Post offices - regular mail delivery continues Tuesday

City, county and federal municipality buildings

Costco

CENTRO buses in the city, which will run on a holiday schedule. Click here for the updated service schedule.

On-street parking in the city of Syracuse is free for Monday's holiday, as well.

Labor Day was first celebrated in New York City on Tuesday, September 5, 1882. By 1894, 23 other states had adopted the day of celebration, dedicated to the American workforce. It was signed into law as a national holiday that year by President Grover Cleveland.

Fun fact: Labor Day is actually older than the U.S. Labor Department itself, by about 20 years.

