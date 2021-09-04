Ebullient television personality Willard Scott, who entertained millions for decades as the weather presenter on NBC's "Today," has died at 87.

Al Roker, who succeeded Scott in 1996 after his semi-retirement, confirmed the news, posting on social media that the long-running network morning show "lost a beloved member" of its family.

"Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker wrote on Instagram. "He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.