CHARLOTTE, N.C. — College football is back and one of the biggest games of the opening weekend, Clemson vs. Georgia, took place in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

What You Need To Know

Clemson and Georgia fans flocked to Uptown Charlote this weekend

Downtown businesses rely on sporting events to make a profit

Businesses still are short-staffed

With tens of thousands of people in the Queen City local businesses are thrilled to have people back in their doors, keeping that cash register busy.

“Probably in the last three years one of the biggest weekends we’ve had. We can expect as soon as the doors open people are going to be lining up to get in,” said Rick Bellino, the general manager of Mellow Mushroom in Uptown.

Bellino says he’s been preparing his team for the weekend the past few weeks.

“We have Panthers games. We have baseball games, but there’s nothing really like the college crowd. Cases of beer especially. We doubled, if not tripled, our order as far as food goods. The trucks have been bigger, and we’ve been ordering in preparation for that for a few weeks,” Bellino said.

After years of not having a steady crowd from events like this, Bellino says these events are what will continue to keep the business running.

“The hustle and bustle of these events … I mean our sales are contingent upon these events,” Bellino said.

He says although they’re excited to make money back this weekend that they lost during the pandemic, it is a stressful event, because they’re still short staffed.

“Our staff is definitely not where it should be for an event this caliber, and then having these employees who haven’t worked with us pre-COVID that aren’t use to these high volume days and haven’t seen sales like this,” Bellino said.

He’s hopeful the pizza place won’t have to wait another couple of years to get this large of a social event again.

“We’ve been able to keep our head above water. We’re very excited, like I said, to have an event of this caliber come through and kind of revive us. It’ll kind of replenish some that we’ve lost through the last year or so,” Bellino said.

Bellino said the restaurant will be at full capacity, and everyone is required to wear masks while inside.