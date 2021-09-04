TAMPA, Fla. — Their names and faces must remain hidden to protect their husbands, but two sisters living in Tampa want everyone to know how desperate they are to get them out of Afghanistan.

“I talk to him last night,” one sister said. “He’s telling me that he’s OK, but he’s not OK emotionally. He’s not OK.”

The other sister says her husband almost got out of Cabo in April, when he went to the airport.

“He went there several times, and even though he slept there to get out from there in April, he couldn’t do that. So yeah, I am so worried about him.”

“I just want my husband to get out of there because I just had my daughter just two weeks ago,” the other sister said.

Tampa immigration attorney Sam Badawi says he’s doing everything he can to help.

“We are trying to learn best [ways] to keep the pressure on, to work with the government, to work with elected officials in Congress to see what we can do to get these hostages out,” he said.