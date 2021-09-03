TAMPA, Fla. — Over the last year and a half, the Plan Hillsborough agency has been studying past discriminatory planning with the county that will soon be released in a public report.

Urban renewal is a term often used to describe the process of clearing out blighted neighborhoods to increase property values and attract public and private investment.

What You Need To Know Plan Hillsborough agency studying past discriminatory practices in county planning



Agency says historically, some development did more harm than good



Plan Hillsborough staff

Plan Hillsborough says historically some of that development did more harm than good.

Plan Hillsborough, an agency composed of staff who serve the Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission, the Hillsborough County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Hillsborough River Interlocal Planning Board, provides coordinated land use, transportation and Hillsborough River planning for the four local governments in Hillsborough County.

"Tampa in that district [Central Avenue Business District] was a thriving diverse melting pot," said Ronald Nelson of Tampa."It was black Wall Street!"

What once was the Central Avenue Business District is now memorialized with murals, statues and trails at Perry Harvey Park.

Nelson says his father and grandmother were displaced.

"She was forced to relocated due to I-275 being built," Nelson added.

His family's story is one of the many documented in a report by Plan Hllsborough.

"The history of civil rights is very deeply and intimately connected with the history of urban planning," Joshua Barber of @PlnHillsborough told @BN9 . Over that last year the agency has been studying past county-wide discriminatory planning for a report :https://t.co/pbkLlMkGgZ pic.twitter.com/IwtGNJRNSw — Fadia Mayté Patterson M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) September 3, 2021

"The history of civil rights is deeply connected with the history of urban planning," said Plan Hillsborough Community Planner Joshua Barber.

By the 1970s, Central Avenue—the predominantly African-American community between Tampa and Ybor City—was no more.

Barber researched the originial planning documents.

"It[ Central Avenue Business District] was described as a blighted slum neighborhood that needed to be cleared," he said.

In 2018, the organization updated its equity and non-discrimination plan for the first time in 10 years to be in compliance with Title IV and the Civil Rights Act.

However, after the social justice movement, the agency took it a step further and offered training on awareness within their own agency.

"How can we actively address the disparities within these communities within our work?," one of the questions Plan Hillsborough is actively addressing.

"I really hope that it [report] provides a basis upon which the public and our elected leaders and other decision makers can really advance racial equity in all areas of public life," he stated.

A draft of the history report is currently available online. The final report will be released next week.