Akron just had the city's second distillery open up, Towpath Distillery, and for its owner Anthony Piscazzi, spirits are in his DNA.“There were always the stories I heard growing up of my great grandfather," explained Piscazzi. "He was like this legendary figure and one of the ways he made money when he got here was through bootlegging with an associate of his, and they were kind of sought after for the quality of spirits that they were producing.”He already had the space in his restaurant, The Merchant Tavern, so he thought about starting his own distillery for a while. He took a trip to a distillery in New Orleans to work for a week, and he said a fire was lit inside him.While Piscazzi is new to the game, Greg Lehman, the head of the Ohio Distillers Guild, has been around for years. He's seen the business change during his ownership of the Watershed Distillery in Columbus.“When we started, you could come over to Watershed and you could see all our stuff and we can even give you a sample to taste, but if you wanted to buy a bottle, I had to send you down the road to a liquor store," explained Lehman.Now, because of law changes petitioned by the Guild, distillers can sell their product on site.According to Lehman, the Ohio vodka business is looking up.From February through July of 2021, Ohio-produced vodka has grown by more than 11% in sales by volume, compared to the same time last year.Towpath's head distiller, David Sheppard, hopes his product will be part of that success story.“I like it for that challenge," said Sheppard, "I like to create something that even by definition is so simple, is memorable, has quality and will cultivate a following.”Piscazzi hopes to create an entire line of spirits for Towpath Distillery, with a little bit more range than what his ancestors made.“You might get a little gin if you were fortunate enough to have a place that you could age spirits before the police took them away, you could make some bourbon, some whiskey, but mostly moonshine.