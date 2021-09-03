If you're looking for a higher paying job, maybe a job on the road as a truck driver is for you. Officials with the National Tractor Trailer School in Liverpool said the demand to fill jobs has increased over the last several months with the pandemic.

They have classes to help you earn a commercial drivers license in as little as 18 weeks. With people ordering online more than ever, tractor trailer drivers are in demand.

We spent some time at the school and learned a little more about what it takes to get a CDL license. Officials said you'll take some classes in the classroom, but the lessons are mostly hands on in the trucking field.

Many students are surprised how they can earn a commercial drivers license in as just over three months. What's even more surprising is how many companies will be knocking at your door with some pretty good offers.

"We have many companies coming into school, looking for people to drive for them. You can come here, start training, and actually get pre-hired by a company, so when you actually do finish your training, and get your commercial drivers license, you have a job waiting for you," said National Tractor Trailer School Training Director John McCann.

McCann said with a CDL-A license some companies are looking to hire drivers with starting wages between $60,000 and $80,000 annually. He said there are grants and funding available for many prospective students, as well. With more places like Amazon hubs popping up all over our viewing area, now may be the time to consider a job behind the wheel of a big rig.



In addition to Liverpool, the National Tractor Trailer School has locations in Fort Drum and in Buffalo. McCann said the NTTS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year as an accredited school.

To get enrolled for classes this fall or for more information you can visit NTTS.org.